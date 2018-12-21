Be committed, accessible to patients: Guv Malik advises doctors

AgenciesJammu
Asserting that the doctors’ fraternity must treat patients as a part of their families, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday advised the fraternity to remain “committed, specialised in their field and most important to remain accessible to the patients.”
Congratulating newly recruited doctors, teaching faculty, nurses and other members of the state health department at a function of National Health Mission here, Malik said that doctors must honestly perform their duties adding, “any society is not identified by the buildings and complexes but by the people living there.”
“For patients and attendants, doctors are like God and sometimes they do miracles,” said the Governor and added that some pains cannot be felt unless one passes from it (conditions).
