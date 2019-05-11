Be a smart buyer, tips to shop smart

May 11, 2019 | Sania Shakeel

Farah, 27, a young entrepreneur, has erratic schedule, often skips lunch and breakfast all together, feels hungry and wants to grab some chips and cola from the supermarket she often passes by, and once she enters this fairyland, she is tempted to carry the big basket along and is lured with the variety they have to offer (which I personally call sinful indulgence in cute commercial wrappers). And once she reaches the cash counter she finds her cart loaded with stuff she doesn’t even need. “And the worst part of shopping at a super market is that you buy more than u need, and it definitely leaves u cashless” she says worryingly. And I am sure most of us are such whimsical buyers.

Here, being a nutrition expert, I won’t lay stress on the financial burden such shopping practices may put on your pocket, but to what it does to our health. Our cart is often filled with colas, sauces, pickles, jams, and processed foods, ready to eat, mayonnaise, margarine, canned and frozen stuff, chocolates, and noodles and yes not forget the new emerging trend of energy drinks, energy bars. These products have taken a height in the commercial world, but it is these food products that are high in sugar, fat, salt, preservatives. We stuff our pantry with them and later stuff our bodies.

Also we get into a habit of buying these convenience goods, and making our lives convenience on the other hand including harmful ingredients in our belly, making us latently sick day by day. No matter what, there is simply no reason big enough to play with our health. A few tips might help to control the temptation of being a shopaholic and eventually help us buying smart.

Never go shopping hungry/angry/happy: Well, emotions have much to do with wrong shopping. We must be familiar with big tubs of ice creams during break ups, or when we are too happy we often want to treat ourselves with chocolates, or make halwa at home, or revenge foods like putting yourself of dietary supplements and weight loss pills. Research has shown that we tend to buy more of fruits and fresh vegetables when we don’t involve emotions in it. So whenever you feel normal, go shopping.

Go with a must have list: This is another thing that will help you buy smart, and eventually with practice, your pantry will be filled with stuff that is healthy. A must have list makes a shopper less sensitive to the advertisements, deals and offers, also you can go easy on your pocket.

Find alternatives for processed: It’s always better to go fresh. Do you know processed foods are stripped out of the natural nutrients, so as to increase their shelf life and then these nutrients are synthetically prepared and added, so it doesn’t become challenging for the company (like whole wheat fibre included). So buying fresh, more perishable items will be a better choice.

Buy stuff that has less ingredients: This is a tip to buy healthy, if you want to buy yoghurt and there are two brands available, check the labels, and see what is mentioned there, Brand A has many of the writings that seems not familiar to you, which means it has lots of chemical stuff and preservatives. And the brand B has simpler and less ingredients, buy brand B.

Expensive stuff isn’t always best: Super markets are created to increase their sales and our purchase, the foods allocated there are often placed accordingly so that most of the stuff at eye level is expensive or processed. This is their trick; they place chocolates and confectionary at lower level, so that it catches the attention of our little 3-5 year olds. Also the perishable items like milk, eggs and bread are placed at the last, so we feel clumsy to walk there and grab the healthy food. Often we are tempted to buy due to peer pressures the most expensive brand of cereal, the processed, canned foods, and the very “famous” sports drinks, energy bars, which are only “look healthy things”. Buying fresh milk than evaporated, buying eggs for the custard rather than custard mix, buying whole wheat flour than ready to eat paranthas, buying fresh vegetables is much better.

Buy local: Now we all want to eat healthy, and we are so knowledgeable about the antioxidants, this is just another trick were we fall pray, we often tend to buy the kiwis and avocadoes (I am not saying they are unhealthy) because we googled about the health benefits they have. Well I would advise buying the local apples or fruit that has travel less and has been stored less so more of nutrients retained rather than a kiwi which has travelled 3000 miles, and God knows how many days of storage that has caused loss some of its nutrients.

Don’t fall for gimmicks: I have a list of hundreds of labels, but here will mention just a few, “low fat”- sure it is, but on the other side it may be high in sugar. A pack of potato crisps or coconut oil mentions “no cholesterol”, this is the dumbest label I have ever seen to bluff consumers. Do you know “cholesterol” is an animal sterol and no Plant origin foods have Cholesterol!. So next time you buy, u are a smart costumer already.

Make time for cooking your meals, say no to processed foods, promote healthy eating, nothing is as important as your health. Eat healthy. Stay Healthy.

(Author is a Diet Consultant)

shakeel_sania@yahoo.com