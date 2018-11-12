BDO transfers turn into cash cow as RDD violates transfer policy

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Department of Rural Development in Jammu and Kashmir is believed to have gone a “rampage” of frequently transferring Block Development Officers (BDO) in violation of the government’s own transfer policy.
In March this year, the Rural Development Department transferred and posted Phulail Singh as BDO Ramnagar (Udhampur).
However, just a month after he was transferred and posted as BDO Nagsami in Kishtwar in violation of the transfer policy of the government, which mandates against pre-mature transfers of officials within two years of posting.
To add the icing on the violation cake, Singh was transferred again in August and posted as BDO Bhagwah (Old) in Doda district.
As per sources, various BDOs have been shown the door from one place to another just within months after they allegedly fell out of favor with the incumbent Secretary of the department.
In another case of transfer policy violation, Danish Rasool who was BDO Bari Brahmana in Samba district was transferred and posted as BDO Pouni (Old) in Reasi district in August this year.
However, in September just 12 days from his earlier posting, he was transferred and posted as BDO Dinga Amb with an additional charge of Gujroo Nagrota of Kathua area.
Bilal Mukhtar Dar who was posted as BDO Saspal Leh in April this year was transferred back as BDO Budgam within a month in May this year.
In the past 8 months, the department has issued 10 transfer orders of BDOs wherein, inter alia, the same officers have been transferred as many times.
A top official in the administration wishing anonymity said the transfers are being used as tool Administrative Secretaries post the fall of the elected government.
“The transfer scam has always been prevalent but then during the Governor’s rule the officers heading the departments are having a merry,” the official added.
The department in April transferred and posted Primroze Bashir as BDO Charar-i-Sharief in Budgam district only to transfer her again in August as BDO Tral (Old) in Pulwama district.
In another instance, Tariq Reshi and Satish Sharma were both transferred and posted as BDO Surasyar (Budgam) and BDO Nagri (Kathua) respectively through an order issued in April this year.
However, throwing the transfer policy to the wind Reshi was transferred and posted as BDO Chadoora (Budgam) within four months while Sharma was transferred and posted as BDO Bilawar (Kathua).
Interestingly the orders of transfer of Reshi and Sharma were issued with just a day’s difference between them.
Officials within the department allege that the lower rung officers are deliberately transferred and posted to far-flung areas to compel them to approach the higher authorities for favourable postings.
“This is when they are exploited and favours are extracted in lieu of convenient postings,” a group of officials of the department alleged
“There is a chain of transfers that have taken place at the beginning of the financial year and then its middle period. These are the reasons for slow pace of development in the rural areas,” the group said adding that officers with good track record and integrity have been bearing the brunt of the “transfer mess” prevalent in the department
“We are under tremendous stress and fear that even worse may happen to us as the higher-ups clearly seem to be in reprisal mode for our refusal to their demands,” they added.
Sources in the administration said the Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has been apprised of the frequent transfers in the department but nothing has been done to curb the practice.