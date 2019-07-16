BDO Srinagar organizes awareness camp

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Block Development Officer Srinagar organized a day long awareness camp and debate.

District Panchayat Officer Srinagar chaired the camp at Candid Higher Secondary School Nowgam students, teachers, citizens, officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Block Development Officer Srinagar welcomed the distinguished guests and laid stress on organizing more such programmes for the cleanliness drive, awareness among people for open defecation, free status, neat, clean and pollution free environment. The programme was inaugurated by District Panchayat Officer who while speaking on the occasion laid stress for collective efforts of civil society and government departments for keeping our environment neat, clean and pollution free. Best performers among the speakers on the instant occasion were awarded with first, second and third prizes and all the participants were awarded certifications as per their merit. At last Principal of the Institution presented vote of thanks.