BDO Sopore in ACB net after withholding staff wages

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir) on Wednesday caught Block Development Officer, Sopore, namely Abdul Rashid Ahanger—for demanding bribe over releasing of salaries of daily wage workers of the area.

A written complaint was moved to Anti-Corruption Bureau (North Kashmir), by a daily wage worker in Block Sopore—who alleged that Block Development Officer, Sopore, namely Abdul Rashid Ahanger demands bribe for releasing their wages.

On this complaint, a case FIR No. 09/2019 under section 5(2) J&K P.C Act Svt; 2006, 4-A Amendment Act- 2014 has been registered and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a successful trap team was constituted under the supervision of DySP Sajad Ahmad—who laid a successful trap and the said Block Development Officer was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Meanwhile ACB officials said that they have been receiving the similar complaints were received from staff and daily wage workers from other government departments. They said that a special team would be constituted to examine all these complaints and action would be taken.