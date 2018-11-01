BDO attached for ‘negligence’ in election duties

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 31:
District Panchyat Election Officer, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, while taking serious note of lackadaisical attitude shown in election related duties, on Wednesday attached the BDO Warwan Mohd Rafi in the office of ACD Kishtwar.
According to an official, the said officer, who also is Nodal Officer for conduct of Panchayat Elections in his block, allegedly failed to furnish the details of final ward wise numbers of nomination forms of Sarpanches and Panches received as on October 30,2018 within stipulated timelines.
The said attitude of the officer tantamount to unbecoming of an officer, the DPEO remarked.
In his place, BDO HQ ACD Office, Kishtwar, Riaz Ahmed Lone has been transferred and posted as BDO Warwan.
The DPEO further warned all the officers and officials, who have been assigned with different duties in upcoming Panchayat elections, to perform their duties with utmost dedication and if any laxity is shown by any officer/official, strict action would be taken against him, the official added..