BBBP Campaign: Debate competition held at Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 20:
A debate competition was held here at High School Ghair-Mari as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Poshan Abhiyaan to generate awareness among the students about the importance of nutrition, health, hygiene and sanitation besides girl child protection and care.
According to an official, the students from different schools participated in the debate competition and highlighted child malnutrition and its ramifications besides expressing their views on the need for girl Child protection and care.
While speaking on the occasion, CDPO, Anjum Ganai, said that female foeticide has led to a sharp drop in the ratio of girls born in contrast to boy infants. She said that Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is a welfare scheme started by Government of India for upliftment of women which intends to improve their socio-economic status.
Ganai said that it is essential to spread the awareness among school children about such issues and activities like Debates/Quiz programmes provide a platform to them to bring out their talent besides educating them about issues like malnutrition, Sanitation and Hygiene.
District Programme Officer ICDS, Surinder Mohan Sharma, Head Master High School Ghair Mari and teaching faculty also spoke on the occasion, the official added.