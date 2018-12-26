About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BBA student from Bandipora goes missing

Published at December 26, 2018 03:14 PM 0Comment(s)648views


Agencies

Srinagar

A BBA student from north Kashmir district of Bandipora has gone missing from his college at Noida in Delhi NCR.

Official sources said that the youth, identified as Syed Basit Hassan, a resident of village Quil Muqam in Bandipora, has gone missing since December 13 from Asian School of Business in Noida.

“The youth is pursuing BBA in the college,” they said.

“Hassan had already appeared in three papers before he went missing since December 13,” the family members of the youth said.

They said the youth was supposed to appear for the fourth paper, but he did not attend the college.

[UNI]

