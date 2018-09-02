Bazm-e-Naat, Sada-e-Soz programs held in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 01:
Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Cultural and Languages (JKAACL) today in collaboration with Kashmir Society International and J&K Scouts and Guides organized day long Bazm-e-Naat and Sada-e-Soz Naatiya and cultural programs at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.
The programs were presided over by DC Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar and Secretary JKAACL Aziz Hajni.
On the occasion, DC Budgam felicitated and distributed awards among the schools for getting top position in the competition of Naatiya recitation and presentation of different cultural programs.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Budgam said that the great Sufi saints have inculcated pious thoughts in our society which should be followed in its true spirit by all and maintain mutual love and brotherhood with each other.
The program was organized in two sessions. First session was confined to Sufi Naatiya and in 2nd session Film oriented and Cultural program was held.
Green Field School Budgam, Lucky Star, Faizul Aloom and Bright Horizon schools were among the schools which also received awards during the program.
While highlighting the contribution of great Sufi intellectuals and Saints in shaping the society Aziz Hajini urged people to follow their teachings.
Showkat Mir, Nuzhat, Irshad of JK Scouts, and Mudasir of Kashmir Society while giving brief of the organizations expressed gratitude to JKAACL for its support in organizing such events.
Among others, Mukhtar Shah President Gulmarg Hotel Group, Ayash Arif, Gulshan Badrani, Mushtaq Balla, Nisar Naseem, Dr Shahzad Sheikh Zaid, Ghulam Mohammad Malro, Naagraad, Chasti Training commissioner Irshad Mir Showkat and scores of other Sufi iconic personalities attended the program.