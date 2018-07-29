Bazm-e-Adab Sangrama organizes literary function to honor RK founder

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
A day-long literary function was organized by Bazm-e-Adab Sangrama at Sanctorum Institute of Education Sopore in memory of founding editor of Rising Kashmir Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
The function was attended by a number of poets, academicians, artists, writers, journalists and intellectuals from various parts of Kashmir.
The speakers while highlighting the exemplary work of Syed Shujaat Bukhari in the field of journalism and literature, paid rich tributes to him by reciting elegiac poems. The speakers said that Shujaat’s killing is a great loss to Kashmir as well as to literally fields of Kashmir.
President of Writers Forum Baramulla Maqbool Ferozi shed light on the life and literary journey of Syed Shujaat Bukhari and termed him a source of inspiration for present as well as upcoming generation.
“Shujaat was an inspiration, a friend and lovely human being. In literally fields of Kashmir, he was a vibrant source of ideas, love and care. A person of great magnanimity! There can't be another Shujaat! No one can match his qualities,” Ferozi said.
The function was chaired by the renowned literary figures and academician of north Kashmir Fayaz Tilgami, Professor Ghulam Mohi ud din, editor Noora Talib, Zahoor Hygami, Mohammad Muzzafar Parray, Mohammad Yusuf Bacha, journalist Nazim Nazir, renowned singer Shafi Sopori, TV actress Sanam Zia and other literary figures.
On this occasion, a book ‘Durr-e-Ashiqaan’ written by Mohammad Gundbali, who is member of Bazm-e-Adab Sangrama was also released.
The first session of the function concluded with award ceremony wherein students who had participated in Naat Competition were presented with mementos. Editor Tameel-e-Irshad Nazim Nazir, Singer Shafi Sopori, TV actress Sanam Zia and renowned artist Mohammad Yousuf Bacha were also awarded for their exemplary work in their respective fields.
Professor Ghulam Mohi ud Din while paying rich tributes to Syed Shujaat Bukhari remembered him as a great human, honest journalist and a friend.
“People like Shujaat Bukhari are born after every thousand years. Such people are a blessing to a nation but we lost him. It is indeed a great loss to us,” Professor said.
In the second session of the day-long program, renowned poets read their latest poems.