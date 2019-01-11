Bavleen wins gold

DG YSS applauds young gymnast
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Jan 10:
Bavleen Kour has won gold at Khelo India Gymnastics held at Pune. Bavleen is a class 10th student and is a star gymnast from the state of J&K who has participated in International Level events also. She got the first medal of the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 in the women's Under-17 all-round rhythmic gymnastics event on Wednesday.
Bavleen saw off a challenge from Maharashtra's Shreya Bhangale and Krisha Chheda, finishing on a total of 43.40.
It was her Ribbon and Hoop performances that proved to be decisive as she earned scores of 12.05 and 11.95, respectively.
Director General of the Department of Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman is supervising and scouting this contingent himself and he has expressed joy over the successful game of this young gymnast.
Dr Saleem hoped that Bavleen's extra ordinary feet shall inspire many to follow.
The Khelo India Youth Games 2019 were declared open in Pune on Wednesday in the presence of a host of sports personalities including double Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore received the virtual torch before Rathore joined athletes in taking the pledge as the Games were declared open at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.