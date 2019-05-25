Batwara, Shivpora residents aghast as garbage piles up

May 25, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Threaten to block highway, if Badamibagh Cantonment Boards fails to act

Issue will be resolved within days: DC Srinagar

Inhabitants of residential areas falling under Badamibagh Cantonment Board on Friday threatened to block the highway at Sonwar, if authorities failed to lift the garbage from the area.

Expressing resentment against the district administration, they said piles of garbage are visible in every nook and corner of the area including Shivpora, Sonwar, Indra Nagar and Batwara.

Despite repeated pleas to the administration, things have remained unchanged on the ground, the locals said. They appealed the authorities to lift the unattended garbage or face the agitation.

Hilal Ahmad, a local said heaps of garbage are visible in every nook and corner of the entire area. It is disgusting that during the holy month of Ramadan people are forced to come out on roads.

“Most of the dumper bins are overflowing with garbage and households are also feeling the heat with no door-to-door collection,” he said adding that dogs are on rampage in the area.

Ahmad said foul smell emanates from the garbage and it has become a breeding ground for several diseases causing health problems to the locals.

Another resident Muhammad Farooq said scattered garbage can be spotted everywhere. District administration seems to be in no mode to intervene in the matter as people are continuously suffering, he said.

Farooq said garbage has now attracted stray dogs as they keep searching for food in these dumps. Garbage piles pose threat to locals especially during the morning and evening prayers.

“The Cantonment Board authorities should look into the matter and lift the garbage from the area. We are surprised to see that the district administration is not taking any action in the matter,” he said.

Farooq said two months have passed but it seems authorities have turned deaf ears to the issue. Even in Ramadan, residents are forced to face these problems, he said.

The residents threatened to block the highway if the administration fails to lift the garbage from the area.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that they had allotted land for dumping the garbage in Pulwama area but there was some issue.

“They have asked for additional land at Khanmoh and in coming two days we have a meeting with Divisional Commissioner regarding this issue,” he said.

Choudhary said the issue will be resolved on priority.