Batul asks RDD officials to strictly adhere to guidelines

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 05:
Director General, Rural Development Department (RDD) Jammu, Rehana Batul, on Wednesday visited Tikri and Udhampur blocks of district Udhampur to personally take stock of the houses being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
According to an official, she was accompanied by Superintending Engineer, Rural Engineering Wing Jammu, Joint Director Planning RDD, ACD Udhampur and other concerned officers of the Department.
During her field visit, the team led by Director General RDD inspected several PMAY houses in the area and interacted with the beneficiaries to get their feedback on the implementation of the scheme.
The team identified some deviations from the guidelines in the construction of the houses and the concerned officers and officials were strictly warned to rectify the same immediately.
The field functionaries were instructed to adhere to the PMAY guidelines in letter and spirit and those found violating the norms were reprimanded.
The team also inspected other works like footbridges and footpaths etc being constructed by the RDD in the area.
Director General RDD instructed ACD Udhampur and BDOs concerned to ensure completion of all physical targets of financial year 2018-19 within the fixed timeframe and ensure productive utilization of funds to create durable assets, the official added.