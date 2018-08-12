Batmaloo Gunfight: One militant injured, two accomplices arrested says IGP Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Swayam Prakash Pani Sunday said that the two militant accomplices have been arrested while a "major hideout" has been busted after a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.
He said apparently one militant was injured in the firefight and searches are underway to trace him and other militants out.
Earlier a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police was killed while three forces personnel received injuries in the gunfight. (GNS)