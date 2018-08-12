About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Batmaloo Gunfight: One militant injured, two accomplices arrested says IGP Kashmir

Published at August 12, 2018 10:03 AM 0Comment(s)3738views


Batmaloo Gunfight: One militant injured, two accomplices arrested says IGP Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Swayam Prakash Pani Sunday said that the two militant accomplices have been arrested while a "major hideout" has been busted after a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

He said apparently one militant was injured in the firefight and searches are underway to trace him and other militants out.

Earlier a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police was killed while three forces personnel received injuries in the gunfight. (GNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top