Batmaloo Gunfight: Internet services snapped in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities on Sunday suspended the internet services in Srinagar district following a shootout between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.
The internet service was suspended as a 'precautionary measure', an official said.
The shootout started on late last night after the government forces launched a cordon and search operation in Batamaloarea of Srinagar after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Sources said while the cordon was laid around the targeted house the hiding militants fired upon government forces triggering off an encounter.