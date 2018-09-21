Bati-Bazi competition held at Ukhral

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
The District Administration Ramban on Thursday organized “BatiBazi” competition, a famous cultural activity of State in Gojri, Pahari and Pogli languages, under ‘Talent Hunt’ drive at GHSS, Ukhral of Sub-Division, Ramsoo.
According to an official, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, ViqarGiri was the Chief Guest on the occasion while TehsildarPogal- Paristan, Rahul Bhasotra and Principal of host school, Zara Singh were the Guests of Honours whereas staff members of participating schools besides large numbers of locals and students were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the SDM informed that the Khelo India programme has been launched with an objective to involve youth in sports, cultural and other educative activities to channelize their energy in right direction and imbibe leadership qualities, team spirit and discipline among them. He further said that a calendar of activities for all education zones under the programme has already been formulated by CEO Ramban.
Around 10 High Schools of Ukhral zone including Alinbass, Tulihal, Gurwati, Dardahie, Maligam, Senabhati, Kharwan, Pogal, Paristan and Batroo besides MGHSS, Ukhral participated in the programme. Outstanding participants were awarded with the prizes by the dignitaries, the official added.