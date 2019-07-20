Batch of 4094 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

July 20, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 4094 yatris on Saturday left for the Amarnath cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 171 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 1866 male, 389 females, nine children, 144 sadhus left the base camp in 106 vehicles and for Baltal, 1109 male, 566 females and 11 children left in 65 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

Total 171 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 72 HMVs 93 LMVs and six motorcycles.

(File picture)