July 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Batch of 3627 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

A fresh batch of 3627 yatris on Friday left for the Amarnath cave  in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 157 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 1799 male, 300 females, three children, 112 sadhus and two transgender left the base camp in 92 vehicles and for Baltal, 1012 male, 399 females left in 65 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

Total 157 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 63 HMVs and 94 LMVs

