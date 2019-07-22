Batch of 3178 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

July 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 3178 yatris on Monday left for the Amarnath cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

The fleet of 128 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel.

For Pahalgam route, 1242 males, 261 females, four children, 128 sadhus left the base camp in 58 vehicles and for Baltal, 991 male, 514 females and 39 children left in 70 vehicles including buses and LMVs.