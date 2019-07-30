Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

July 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 1,175 pilgrims on Tuesday left for Amarnath cave in South Kashmir himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu

The fleet of 47 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 457 male, 108 females and 95 sadhus left the base camp in 23 vehicles and for Baltal, 369 male, 144 females and two children left in 24 vehicles including buses and motorcycles.

A total of 47 vehicles comprising 20 HMVs, 27 LMVs left the base camp for both the routes.

