Batapora School clinches U14 cricket tournament

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Boys High School Batapora won zonal level U14 cricket tournament defeating Crescent Public School Habak Naseem Bagh by 12 runs.

Department of Youth Services and Sports organised the tournament of zone Gulabagh. The final match was played under the supervision of Physical Education Teacher Umer Nabi.

Batapora School after winning the toss batted first. The school scored 75 runs in allotted eight overs. Zeeshan top scored with 30 runs and Imran provided him good support by scoring 19 runs.

After the splendid show, five students from the team have been chosen as part of the team that will represent Gulabagh zone for the inter-zonal competition.

This is the largest number that any school sent to the team. The Headmaster Zahoor Ahmad Dar has congratulated the winning team and students.

In his message, he said, “The School is proud of its budding cricketers who have brought laurels to the school.”

The competitions were held under the supervision of convener Tariq Ahmad Rather who is PM Boys High Secondary Khimber Zone Gulabagh. Twenty eight teams from different school participated.

Tariq along with Javeed Ahmad were the chief guests on the occasion along with other staff members PETs, RKs of Zone Gulabagh who later distributed prizes among the winners.

At last representative of Zone Gulabagh presented vote of thanks to all participated institutions and management of the Ground.