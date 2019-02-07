Batamaloo firing incident: Police files charge sheet against ten accused including journo Asif sultan

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Police has filed a chargesheet against ten accused including journalist Asif Sultan for allegedly "hatching criminal conspiracy for a militant act" in Batamaloo area of Srinagar last year.
A police constable was killed, while militants had escaped from forces cordon at Diyarwani, Batamaloo in August 2018.
A police spokesman Thursday said the Police submitted the charge sheet in respect of case FIR No 173/2018 of P/S Batamaloo.
“The FIR pertains to the incident dated 12-08-2018 wherein militants hiding in a residence at Diyarwani, Batamaloo, Srinagar fled away from spot after indiscriminately firing at Police party wherein one policeman SgCt. Parvaiz Ahmad was killed,” reads a police statement.
The spokesman said after conclusion of investigation the chargesheet has been filed before the competent Court by Srinagar Police U/S 120-B read with 34, 302,307,326, RPC, 7/27 IA Act , 16,18,19,20,38 & 39 of ULA(P) Act and substantive offences thereof subsequent to obtaining necessary Government sanction for prosecution under ULA(P) Act.
The chargesheet has been filed against ten accused including Mohammed Shafeeq Bhat and Waseem Khan both of Diyarwani, Batamaloo, Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Kund Qazigund, Mst.Shazia Yaqoob alias Pari of Kamad Anantnag and Asif Sultan of Firdousabad, Batamaloo.
"They have been charged for their alleged role in hatching a criminal conspiracy for the militant act, harbouring militant and giving support to the proscribed organisation besides substantive Offences of law as mentioned above.”
Asif, a journalist, worked for a local news magazine, Kashmir Narrator before his arrest by police.
His arrest was widely condemned by media organisations.
Recently, New York-based Committee toProtect Journalists (CPJ) appealed to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to release Aasif and to drop the criminal charges against him. CPJ had said Asif’s name was incorporated in an FIR after a gunfight on August 12.
"His editor and family credibly disputed police claims and said his work was strictly that of a journalist gathering news," the had CPJ said.
