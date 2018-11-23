Bata showroom inaugurated at Kupwara

Kupwara:
Bata shoes showroom was opened here on Kupwara-Chowkibal road near Ragipora Bridge in Kupwara District.
The showroom, owned by Tanveer Ahmad, was inaugurated by a senior functionary of Bata India limited Bashir Ahmad Hakim, in presence of a good number of promenent citizens of the area and the officers from Bata Shoes Company.
Speaking on the occasion, Hakim said that apart from the needs of common customers the fashion requirements of youth has also been taken care of with keeping available new designs and products in the showroom.
He said Bata brand is famous for standard and quality and assured the customers that they will get latest designs of products at the showroom with changing fashion.