BAT attack foiled in Nowgam sector, two Pak soldiers killed: Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 31:
Army Monday claimed to have foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) action along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector of Baramulla district by killing two intruders, who were likely Pakistani soldiers.
"Army foiled a major BAT attempt to strike a forward post along the LoC in Nowgam sector in the early hours of Sunday," an Army spokesman said.
He said the intruders attempted to come in by exploiting the thick jungles close to the LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons such as mortars and rocket launchers from the Pakistani posts.
"The movement was detected by the Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC. The fire-fight initiated by Pakistan was given strong retaliation by the Indian Army and the exchange of fire continued the whole night,” the spokesman said.
He said army men conducted prolonged search operations in thick jungles and difficult terrain conditions to ascertain the situation and recovered bodies of two likely Pakistani soldiers and large cache of warlike stores.
The spokesman said it was also reported that a few other intruders managed to escape across the LoC, taking advantage of the Pakistani firing and adverse weather and visibility conditions.
"Intruders were wearing combat dresses like Pakistani Regulars and carrying stores with Pakistani markings further reinforced the assessment. Some intruders were also seen in BSF and old pattern IA dresses as part of deception," he claimed.
The spokesman said the intruders were well equipped with IEDs, incendiary materials, explosives and a plethora of arms and ammunition.
"From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a attack on the Indian Army forward post in Nowgam sector. The troops eliminated a likely treacherous attack on the Army forward posts along the LoC on the eve of New Year," he said.
The spokesman said army would ask Pakistan to take back the mortal remains of deceased likely Pakistani soldiers since Pakistan did provide full covering fire support to these intruders.
“Indian Army's resolve to keep a strict vigil along the LoC and defeat all such nefarious designs of Pakistan will continue to remain firm and consistent,” he added.