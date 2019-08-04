BAT attack foiled in Keran, 7 killed: Army

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Army Saturday claimed to have foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in north Kashmir, killing at least five to seven intruders.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector in Kupwara district and foiled by alert troops resulting in killing of five to seven Pak regulars/militants," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and target AmarnathYatra.

The defence spokesperson said four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in two operations in which a cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistan markings were recovered.

"This clearly indicates complicity of Pakistan in militant activities. Forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and hinterland," he said.