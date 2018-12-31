BAT action foiled along LoC in Nougam sector, two intruders killed: Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army Monday claimed to have foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) action along the Line of Control in Nougam sector in north Kashmir.
“Army foiled a major BAT attempt to strike a forward post along the line of control in Naugam Sector in the early hours of 30 December 2018,” Army spokesman said.
He said the intruders attempted to move by exploiting the thick jungles close to LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons such as Mortars and Rocket Launchers from the Pakistani posts.
“The movement was nonetheless detected by the vigilant Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC. The fire-fight initiated by Pakistan was given strong retaliation by Indian Army and the exchange of fire continued the whole night,” the spokesman said.
During the prolonged searches in thick jungles and difficult terrain conditions to ascertain the situation, he said that killing of two “likely Pakistani soldiers” and resulted in recovery of a large cache of warlike stores.
The Army spokesman said that they will ask Pakistan to take back the mortal remains of deceased.
“The search operations are still underway in the Sector to sanitise the area,” the spokesman said
He said few other intruders reportedly managed to escape across the LoC, taking advantage of the Pakistani firing and adverse weather and visibility conditions.
“Intruders were wearing combat dresses like Pakistani Regulars and were carrying stores with Pakistani markings further reinforced the assessment. Some intruders were also seen in BSF and old pattern IA dresses as part of deception,” Army spokesman said.
“They had intruded well equipped with IEDs, incendiary materials, explosives, and a plethora of arms and ammunition. From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out an attack on the Indian Army forward post in Naugam sector.”
