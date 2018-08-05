Basketball tournament begins at Indoor stadium

Rising Kashmir News
Basketball tournament began at Indoor Stadium Srinagar which Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council inaugurated on Saturday.
On the occasion Joint Secretary appreciated the efforts of the organizers and Basketball Coach Mir Mursaleen.
In the event around, 150 players were present on the inaugural ceremony of the tournament who came from different districts.
On First day around 10 matches were played. Senior member JKSSC Prof B A Shah and Manager Indoor stadium Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar were also present on the occasion.
Tournament is being played under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council & J&K Basketball Association.
The tournament is organised by Srinagar District Basketball Association tournament will run for 3 days.
The event is sponsored by Adeeb International & J&K Bank.