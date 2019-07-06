Basketball League begins at Indore stadium

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 3-day Kashmir Basketball League began here at indoor stadium Srinagar.

Eighteen teams are participating in both boys as well as girls category.

The league is being organised by Wasiq Ashraf and Danish Pandit.

The sponsors of the league are Adeeb International, Manchester Education, Amigos, Sports 11 Cafe and the Nail Room by Savvy.

The aim to organise the tournament is to provide a platform to the players of the valley to show their talent.

Players participating in tournament are also very excited and are looking forward to the tournament as an opportunity to show their game.

Labeeb Bhat, a player, said, "These kind of tournaments not only encourage but also provide us with a platform to showcase our talent in the game", "These kind of opportunities also make us learn our flaws and the points where we lack behind and hence help us to improve our game and play better", he added

On the first day of the tournament, nine matches were played and will continue for next two days.The tournament will conclude on on Sunday.