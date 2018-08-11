Basketball championship concludes at Indoor Stadium Srinagar

Srinagar:
In a bid to boost the sports activities in the state and to search the talent in the discipline of basketball, more than 150 aspiring players participated in the 3x3 Championship that concluded on Thursday at Indoor Stadium Srinagar.
"This year more than 150 players participated we got overwhelming response for the game," said basketball coach Mir Mursaleen, in a statement issued.
The tournament cum championship concluded today in which different age categories of both boys and girls participated. Meanwhile, on the closing ceremony, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Nuzhat Ara was the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Trophies and medals were given to the winners and runners ups as a mark of appreciation. In Sub Junior Girls, Hoop Star claimed the winners title while as Warriors clinched the runner up place. In Senior Girls, Alley oops became the winners while Marlins grabbed runner up place.
In Junior Boys, Kashmir Armadilos clinched the winners’ position and Dabbers made it to the second place respectively. In Senior Men, Police A were grabbed the first place while Police B ended up on Runners up.
On this occasion, Hana, Mehwish, Asim, and Iqbal Singh were declared best players of the tournament and were awarded trophies for their best performance during the tournament.
The Championship was organised by Srinagar District Basketball Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council & J&K Basketball Association and was sponsored by Adeeb International & J&K BANK.