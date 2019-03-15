Basic cricket coaching for girls concludes at Leh

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 15 days basic cricket coaching camp for girls under Khelo India “Sports for Peace & development” concluded here today.

The camp was organized by the District administration through District Youth Services & Sports Department .

At the valedictory function, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh Avny Lavasa was the chief guest, while Additional District Development Commissioner, Moses Kunzang and district officers were also present.

Around 30 girls mostly students participated in this coaching camp. To mark the concluding juncture, an exhibition match between Yellow team and Blue team was played which was won by Blue team by 3 wickets.

Trophies and prizes were distributed among the teams and players.