Bashir Wani assigned charge of director prosecution ACB

The Government Thursday ordered the transfer of Joint Director, Prosecution, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Bashir Ahmad Wani and posted him in Anti Corruption Bureau with immediate effect.
According to an order issued by General Administration Department, Wani has been assigned charge of the post of director prosecution, Anti Corruption Bureau.
The Government Thursday ordered the transfer of Joint Director, Prosecution, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Bashir Ahmad Wani and posted him in Anti Corruption Bureau with immediate effect.
According to an order issued by General Administration Department, Wani has been assigned charge of the post of director prosecution, Anti Corruption Bureau.