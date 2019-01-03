Bashir shifted to Kot Balwal Jail, Malik condemns

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 02:
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Wednesday said that the amalgam’s zonal organizer, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri who was in police custody since Dec 12 has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and was shifted to Kot-Balwal Jail Wednesday.
In a statement, JKLF spokesman said that the amalgam’s zonal organizer was arrested by police for organizing peaceful candlelight protests against human rights violations in Jammu Kashmir.
“He was charged under various acts and finally when he got bail in all the cases, police Wednesday booked him under PSA and immediately shifted him to Kot-Balwal Jail,” he added.
“Bashir Kashmiri was shifted to jail from Maisuma police station and even his family that is residing only a few minutes away from the said police station was not informed by police,” the spokesman added.
Terming his arrest, execution of PSA on him and shifting him to Jammu without any prior information to his family as ‘arbitrary, oppressive and revengeful’, JKLF chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that “only crime that Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri committed is that he was promoting peaceful struggle and participated in a most refined, internationally well-established peaceful candlelight protests at the eve of international human rights day.”
“From the first day of these candlelight protests during which not even a leaf got disturbed or insect harmed, police authorities took it as against its monarchial behavior and started a ferocious crackdown against JRL leaders and activists,” added Malik.
He said that many JRL leaders were arrested, activists caged, houses raided and every ‘tyrannical measure’ was taken by police and civil administration to stop peaceful candlelight protests.
“Police launched hunt against Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri also and arrested him in a nocturnal raid on 12th December 2018. He was forced to spend almost one month in police stations and today was booked under PSA and without any prior information shifted to Kot-Balwal jail,” Malik said.
He said such is the tyrannical behavior of Police that Bashir Kashmiri was not allowed to meet his children or family neither was his family informed prior to his shift.
Malik said that booking a peaceful political man in such a way is a testimony of police and civil administration nexus and also glaring example of how police and administration are ‘hell-bent upon promoting violence’ and choking every little space of peaceful politics in Kashmir.
“Bashir Kashmiri has been booked under PSA in vengeance because his peaceful activities irritated the colonial mindset of police authorities who in a self-styled manner have become monarchs of their respective areas and regions,” Malik said.
He said that this is the kind of police oppression and behavior against peaceful youth, activists, and leaders that are responsible for pushing the generations towards the armed path.
Stressing upon the need of prompt and immediate action by International human rights organizations and groups, Malik said that “Kashmiris are being subjected to every kind of undemocratic and un-civilized oppression by India and it is the duty of the international community to intervene and save Kashmiris from wrath.” (KNS)