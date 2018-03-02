Basharat Bukhari launches weekly newspaper ‘Ziraat Times’

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MARCH 01:
Minister for Horticulture, Syed Basharat Bukhari Thursday said that the Government has taken several steps to boost horticulture practices on modern lines as it forms a key component of the state’s economy.
The Minister was speaking at the launch function of the weekly newspaper ‘Ziraat Times’. The function was also attended Chief Information Commissioner Khursheed Ganai, ex-Chief Information Commissioner G R Sufi, Director Horticulture, Editor Ziraat Times Arjumand Hussain Talib, senior journalists, progressive farmers and other concerned.
Bukhari said that the launch of the agriculture-related exclusive newspaper would go a long way in making people, especially farmers and students aware of new techniques and latest innovations in the field.
Other speakers also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the need for a comprehensive policy to give a fillip to agriculture and horticulture production in the state.
