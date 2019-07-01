Baseer, Muneer get extension in service

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Muneer Ahmad Khan were given one year extension in service

The extension will take effect from the date of their superannuation on June 30.

A letter addressed by Sandeep Kumar Sinha, Under Secretary in GoI, to JK Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam, noted that extension of services for one year has been granted in favour of Baseer Ahmad Khan from the date of his superannuation.

The order also reads that it was a special case in public interest,

“I am directed to refer to letter dated 12-6-2019 from the chief secretary government of Jammu and Kashmir… and to convey the approval of the central government to the extension in services of Baseer Ahmad Khan, IAS (JK 2000) for a period of one year beyond the date of superannuation i.e 30.6.2019 as a special case in public interest, in relaxation of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) rules, without it being quoted as a precedent case in future,” reads an order.

On March 1, Khan was promoted by the State Administrative Council (SAC) to the selection grade of IAS with the effect of 1 January 2013 and to the Super Time Scale of IAS 1 January 2016.

Similarly, in another order issued by Mukesh Sawhney, Under Secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, extension of service for one year has been granted to Muneer Khan IPS JK-1994, from the date of his superannuation on June 30, 2019.

“Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for extension of service of Muneer Ahmad Khan, IPS, (JK: 1994) for a period of one year beyond his superannuation i.e. 30.08.2018, as a special case, in public interest, without it being quoted as a precedent case in future, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” reads an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs Government of India.

Muneer has also served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.