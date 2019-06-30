Baseer Khan, Muneer Khan get one year service extension

June 30, 2019 | Agencies

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan and Additional Director of Police Law and Order Munir Ahmed Khan were given one year extension each from the date of their supperannuation that falls on June 30, 2019.

According to KNO, a letter addressed by Sandeep Kumar Sinha, Under Secretary to GoI, to JK Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam, extension of services for one year has been granted in favour of Baseer Ahmed Khan from the date of his superannuation i.e June 30, 2019.

Similary, in another order issued by Mukesh Sawhney, Under Sectetay at Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, extension of services for one year has been granted Muneer Ahmed Khan IPS JK-1994, from the date of his supperannuation i.e June 30, 2019.

(KNO)