Baseball Association selection trials today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Baseball Association is organising selection trials for boys and girls for upcoming 27th Sub Junior National Baseball Championship scheduled to be held at Rajasthan. The championship would be organised by the Rajasthan Baseball Association under the auspices of Amateur Baseball Federation of India in last week of September, 2018.
According to the JK Baseball Association, the players must have born after 2003 for trials.
Selection trials will be held at Polo Ground, Srinagar on 7 September 2018 of this month at 10 am. During the trials preference will be given to those who have already represented J&K state at sub-Junior levels in National Baseball Championships.
All the affiliated district units, educational Institutions and clubs of the association have been asked to send best probable in the selection trials along with original DoB certificates, eligibility certificates issued from concerned Institute, adhaar card, domicile certificate and latest eight passport size photographs on the day of selection trials.
Selected players have to undergo 10-days coaching camp prior to their participation in National Baseball Championship.