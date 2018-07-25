Basant Rath & Co fails to streamline traffic in Srinagar, people aghast

Wrong parking, overloading, mini-buses stopping at will order of the day
Doesn’t matter what people talk about me: IGP Traffic
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 24:
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic, Basant Rath and his men have failed to streamline the worsening traffic situation in the summer capital as the intensity of traffic jams has reached its peak with certain stretches giving nightmares to the commuters. The much publicized traffic chief has not come up to the expectations of common people with wrong parking, undisciplined passengers vehicles creating mess on the city roads.
People say the Srinagar city has gone to dogs, in every sense and the messy traffic scenario has justified their claims. Stretches like Pantha Chowk to TRC, Dalgate to Batamaloo, Pantha Chowk to Hyderpora, HMT Mustafabad to Batamaloo, Dalgate to Khanyar, Rambagh to Jehangir Chowk, Jehangir Chowk to Karan Nagar and many other areas have become a reason of continuous annoyance for the commuters. Most of these stretches are not manned by traffic police and even if the cops are present, they fail to regulate the traffic and act as spectators watching how the drivers will make way for the vehicles on their own.
Mini-buses drivers continue to create mess on the city roads as they ply and stop as per their will. There is no norm meant for them. They stop where they want and shift gears as per their convenience. The mini-buses can carry as many passengers as the driver wishes and no one can question him and his helper. Even if someone dares to question the driver he gets a warning; “Make space for the passengers, or get down and board an auto.” However, traffic cops hardly bother to check the nuisance and the show goes on.
A journey of 15-20 minutes using one’s private car takes more than an hour to cover. Reaching city center Lal Chowk from any part of Srinagar is daunting task and a distance of 6 kilometres means one has to drive his car for almost an hour which speaks volumes about the functioning of the Traffic Department.
Locals from many areas of south city said they regularly get stuck in the huge traffic jam which usually starts from Pantha Chowk to TRC. It not only wastes their time but also causes mental torture after getting stuck for hours in the traffic jam.
Feroz Ahmad, a commuter said, “The frequent traffic jam on Pantha Chowk-Sonwar stretch is utter failure of the Traffic department and there seems to be no let up in the chaos and the commuters coming from south Kashmir remain stranded for hours.”
Many commuters accused IGP Traffic, Basant Rath of not taking appropriate measures to overcome the issue saying, “Despite lot of respect and love for Rath, he has not done anything to let common masses heave a sigh of relief from the traffic congestion on Nowgam, Pantha Chowk, Lal Chowk, dalgate, Sonwar and other places.”
Talking to Rising Kashmir IGP Traffic, Basant Rath said, “It does not make a big difference to me. Let people say whatever they want to.”
