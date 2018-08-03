Barzulla shuts for 2nd consecutive day against killing of local militant

Srinagar, Aug 02:
A complete shutdown was observed in Barzulla area of Srinagar on second consecutive day on Thursday over the killing of a local militant.
Reports said that all the shops, private offices, and other business establishments remained closed in the area while transport is off the roads.
The shutdown was observed against the killing of a local militant Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, who was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Kachama forests on June 29 and then buried in Tunga Top forest area after the government failed to establish the identity.
On August 1, 2018, late evening the body of the slain militant was handed over to his family for the last rites and hundreds of people participated in funeral prayers at his ancestral graveyard in Barzulla.