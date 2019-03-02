Barzulla residents demand LPG supply, threaten to block airport road

No shortage of gas in Srinagar; will look into the matter: Jt Director CA&PD
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Mar 01:
Scores of inhabitants of Barzulla Saturday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them LPG supply in the area.
They said they were compelled to wait since morning as they are facing tremendous hardships due to shortage of cooking gas in the locality.
Frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway has caused a shortage of LPG cylinders in the city.
Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Barzulla said since last four days there is an acute shortage of LPG in the area.
“I am waiting for my turn since 7 am get a filled LPG cylinder, but authorities are denying saying that there is no LPG available with them,” Ahmad said.
He said the distributors said they will provide gas cylinders but now they were denying the same and common people are suffering.
Another consumer Muhammad Irfan said due to non-availability of LPG has brought miseries to them.
“Highway closure has exposed the tall claims of the State administration. We are unable to understand why there is an acute shortage of gas in the area,” Irfan said.
The angry residents threatened to block the airport road from Barzulla to Hyderpora on Saturday if the government fails to provide the LPG supply.
Joint Director Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD), Muhammad Qasim said there is no shortage of cooking gas in Srinagar.
“We have enough stock available and people should not panic,” he said adding that he will direct the concerned authorities to look into the matter.