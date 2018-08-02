Barzulla militant laid to rest amid slogans

Srinagar, Aug 01:
Hundreds of people participated in the last rites of Barzulla militant whose body was exhumed and handed over to the family on Tuesday night, a month after he was killed by army in an encounter in Kupwara district.
Local militant Mudasir Ahmed’s body was exhumed from NK Gali in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district where he had been buried after being killed by army on June 29 in a gunfight.
Family had been demanding his body from past one month while government after fulfilling all legal formalities including DNA test handed over the body to them on Tuesday night. Authorities didn’t handover the body during day time as they were apprehensive of trouble.
Eyewitnesses told news agency CNS that hundreds of people mostly youth assembled in Barzulla Srinagar carrying pro-freedom banners and placards, chanting slogans participated in the funeral of Mudasir.
The mourners carried Bhat’s body in a procession to his ancestral graveyard. A police official said there was no law and order problem as people dispersed peacefully after laying the slain militant to the rest.