Barzulla family continues protest

‘Won’t give up till justice prevails’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 27:
Family members of Mudasir Ahmad of Barzulla Friday staged another protest demonstration to press for their demand of body of the militant who was killed last month in district Kupwara.
The protesters said despite passing of one month the body of the militant has not been handed over to the family. Whole Barzulla area observed shutdown after the protest demonstration was carried out by the locals and family members asking authorities to hand over the body.
The family members said, “It has been almost a month since the incident happened and we have been demanding his body but the authorities are playing a game with us.”
She said even after completing all the formalities they are being denied the body as they (authorities) fear that it might trigger protests.
“After going through the DNA test everything was clear as the body was identified but we don’t understand what else we need to do. It has been 25 days since the DNA test was done and still there is no report available that makes it hard to understand what the authorities are trying to prove,” she said.