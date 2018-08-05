About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Barring Umar, all had joined militancy this year

Published at August 05, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Shopian, Aug 4:

Barring Umar Nazir Malik, other four militants killed in Shopian gunfight had joined militancy this year.
Umar Nazir Malik was district commander of LeT for Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in April, 2017. He was graduate with diploma in male multiple purpose health worker and worked on hospital development fund as a volunteer in a hospital before joining militant ranks.
Waqar Ahamd Sheikh had joined militant ranks on July 24 this year. He was a science graduate with diploma in medical laboratory technology. He was lone son of his parents among three daughters.
Aijaz Ahamd Paul joined militancy on 30-05-2018.He was a science graduate with diploma in Nursing.
Arshad Ahmad Khan joined militant ranks on 14-04-2018. He was first year student at a government college. He was put behind bars for around six months on allegations of hurling a grenade on police. He was also hit with pellets in face during clashes near an encounter site at Batamurran village of Shopian few months ago.
Arif Ahmad Mir joined militancy on July 28, 2018. He was a pass-out from a seminary and belonged to a well off family.

 

 

 

 

