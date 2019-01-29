Barring Kashmiri journos from covering Jan 26 function 'serious press freedom violation': RSF

RK Web DeskSrinagar
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the exclusion of a dozen of accredited Kashmiri reporters from covering a January 26 function in Srinagar.
“Barring these reporters was a serious press freedom violation”, RSF said.
Security officials cited “adverse reports” as grounds for preventing the journalists from entering Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, the site of the event, although they were duly accredited by the authorities, it said in a statement.
“No additional explanation was provided.”
Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk said “This blatant press freedom violation is all the more shocking because it concerns a key Republic of India event involving the rule of law.”
“This police-imposed ban has all the hallmarks of a measure designed to intimidate journalists who do not toe the Indian government line and are therefore being blacklisted,” RSF said.
“We urge the Jammu and Kashmir state authorities to shed light on this unacceptable decision and to end the surge in abuses affecting journalists in the Kashmir Valley.”
Some of the barred journalists work for international media Indian media and some work for regional media outlets.
“The Indian security services have been stepping up press freedom violations of late in Kashmir,” it said.
As reported by RSF, police deliberately fired shotgun pellets at reporters last week, injuring four of them.
Kashmir Narrator journalist Aasif Sultan has been held for more than five months on “completely specious grounds.”
Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of the leading newspaper Rising Kashmir, was killed in Srinagar in June last year.
“The plight of Kashmir’s journalists is one of the many reasons why India is ranked no better than 138th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2018 World Press Freedom Index,” it said.