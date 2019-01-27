Barring journalists from covering RD function triggers outrage

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 26:
Barring journalists from covering the main Jan 26 function at SK stadium, Srinagar on Saturday triggered outrage from different quarters in Kashmir.
Peoples Conference Chairperson Sajjad Lone wrote on his Twitter handle, “Condemn the attitude of the current administration towards the press. They boycotted Republic Day function in Srinagar after some of their colleagues were stopped. This is the first time ever it has happened. @jandkgovernor needs to take serious note.” In another tweet, he wrote, “You can’t define journalism and journalists through the security prism. And stop people on the basis of adverse reports. Whatever falls in the ambit of civil as in civilian— is and has to be accepted. Civilian space is the sacred territory in Kashmir.”
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir expressed anguish over not allowing journalists to cover the Jan 26 function. He said, “Governor administration should have taken effective measures to facilitate journalists to cover the parade; not allowing them to enter the stadium is really astonishing, which has sent a wrong signal among the people, especially the journalist fraternity,” Mir said.
Former J&K Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the precincts on journalists as an unwarranted interference of administration in professional duties of scribes.
“This is totally unfortunate on part of the civil and security apparatus who barred the entry of journalists,” he said adding that any type of restrictions on journalists unwarranted under the law, tantamount to fiddling with the democratic ethos of this country.”
PDP Youth wing President Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra termed the incident unfortunate, taking to Twitter he wrote, "Very unfortunate that journalists have been barred to perform their professional duties at Srinagar Republic Day venue. Democratic set up can’t be so low & to bar the media persons from perform their duties & present the true picture before the public," he wrote.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference condemned the incident asserted that incidents like these do not augur well for any democratic society. Party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while condemning the incident said, “A free press invigorates and educates the nation’s citizens. The freedom I believe would be a short-lived procession unless the people are informed,” he said adding that journalist fraternity of Kashmir is already working under duress and incidents like these further push the journalistic fraternity to wall.
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir condemned the barring of media persons from covering R-Day parade. Mir said such action has been reported for the first time, which is highly condemnable.
He said authorities should take concrete steps so that such actions are would not be repeated in the future.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran also condemned the incident. “Threatening media and not allowing them to carry professional duties is a violation of their basic rights. If media fraternity is harassed in this way, then there is no space left for common man,” Imran said.
President Traders Federation Bandipora, Hilal Ahmad Mundoo called the incident unfortunate and urged the government these things should not be repeated in future.
Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement, in a statement, condemned the role of security personals and civil administration who didn’t allow some senior journalists to enter Bakshi Stadium in spite of valid passes allotted to them by the Information Department. The statement said, “This is an open violation of Freedom of Expression and Speech and the constitution itself for which Republic Day is celebrated.”