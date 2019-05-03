About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Barring fruit-laden trucks to ply on highway unacceptable: Masoodi

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday asserted that the measure of not allowing trucks laden with perishable items has resulted in losses to traders, adding that the trucks laden with fruits and other perishable items should be allowed to ply on the Jammu –Srinagar National Highway.
A party spokesperson said that while addressing a series of public meets at Pampore, Khrew, Hasnain Masoodi said that the measure of barring movement of fruit-laden trucks two days a week has aggravated those associated with fruit industry. “The step is bound to create a crisis like situation in Kashmir. The incumbent government administration should allow trucks laden with perishable items to ply on highway. Who could have thought the PDP’s embrace with BJP will plunge the state into such chaos where in our highways would be snatched from us,” he said.

He said that the flag of National Conference symbolizes the sacrifice of thousands of people who gave their youth for the better future of our state. “The state is fraught with tumultuous times, our special constitutional position has become sore in the eyes of those who are hell-bent to destroy the very fundamentals of our accession with the union of India. Time has come now to make it clear to such forces as are inimical to our identity that how passionately we feel about our unique identity,” he said.
Meanwhile party senior party functionary Shabir Ahmad Kullay has also urged the administration to allow fruit laden trucks to ply on the highway.

