Baramulla youth's gun wielding picture goes viral

June 11, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police says no missing report lodged by family

Few months after Jammu and Kashmir police declared police district Baramulla as militant free, a youth from Hamrey area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has reportedly joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

A picture of Junaid Farooq son of Farooq Ahmed Pandith alias Abu Talha, a resident of Hamrey Pattan area of Baramulla in which he could be seen carrying an automatic AK-47 rifle went viral on social networking websites on Monday.

Junaid according to sources had gone missing few days ago and has joined the militants ranks.

The viral picture of Junaid reads that he has Masters in English and has joined the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on June 09, 2018.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom however said that no missing report has been lodged by the family.

"We are investigating the case. No missing report was lodged by the family. The family is tight lipped about the incident," SSP Baramulla said.

Earlier on January 24 this year, Jammu and Kashmir police had declared police district Baramulla as militant free district.

"Baramulla has become the first district of Kashmir with no surviving militant as on date. Jammu and Kashmir Police extends its thanks to the local population for all their support in providing a better security environment in the district," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said hours after three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with government forces in Binner area of Baramulla on January, 24.