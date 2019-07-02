Baramulla youth succumbs to injuries

July 02, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A 25 year old youth shot at by unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening in the old town Baramulla succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital on Monday.

A police official said Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25) son of Mohammad Yousuf Ahanger of Jalal Sahib, Baramulla was shot at by unidentified gunmen near Cement bridge in Old Town area of Baramulla on Sunday evening injuring him critically.

"The injured youth had suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and abdomen. He was shifted to Baramulla district hospital, where from he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment," he said.

Sameer succumbed to injuries at SMHS Srinagar today morning.

Sameer is survived by aged parents and a brother.

This is the second civilian killing in Baramulla town after police declared Baramulla police district militant free in January this year.

Earlier in March, suspected militants shot dead 35 year old shopkeeper Arjumand Majeed Bhat alias Raju Mistry inside his chemist shop in the main chowk of the Baramulla town.



