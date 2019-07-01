Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

July 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 25- year-old youth who was shot at by unknown gunmen on Sunday at old town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed at SMHS hospital on Monday morning.

Reports said that the gunmen had fired upon Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25) at old town last evening and he was shifted to district hospital Baramulla in critical condition where from he was referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

A senior Police officer said the youth succumbed to injuries he had sustained in abdomen and leg last night.

“Police has also taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations taken up,” the officer said. (GNS)