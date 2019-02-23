Baramulla Traders Federation protest against intimidation of Kashmiris outside JK

Noor ul HaqBaramulla February 22:
After widespread harassment and intimidation of Kashmiris living outside the Valley, Baramulla Traders Federation Friday held a peaceful protest demonstration in main town Baramulla.
On Friday afternoon, hundreds of traders assisted by civil society members assembled at main chowk Baramulla and held a protest demonstration against the harassment and intimidation of Kashmiris outside the Valley.
Holding banners and posters the traders took out a protest march from main chowk up to Deputy Commissioner's office to condemn the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other states. The protestors raised slogans in favor of Hindu Muslim Sikh unity and against the hooligans who are harassing Kashmiris outside the valley.
The traders demanded that the government take immediate and necessary steps to ensure safety of Kashmiris outside the Valley.
General Secretary of Traders Federation Baramulla Tariq Ahmad Mughloo said that the protests were held against the hooliganism and harassment of Kashmir students and business men in Jammu and outside the state.
"A peaceful protest demonstration was held by traders of Baramulla against the harassment of Kashmiri students and businessmen by hooligans in various Indian states. Where are those who call Kashmir as integral part" from last 70 years? They must feel ashamed," Tariq told media.
He said that security forces are killed on a daily basis in Maoist hit states but nowhere such discrimination was seen against the people of those states.
"Security forces are killed on a daily basis in Chattisgarh but not a single resident of Chandigarh was harassed, intimidated or beaten by goons but those who call Kashmir as integral part don't want Kashmiris alive. They only need land and resources of Kashmir," General Secretary Traders Federation Baramulla said.
He appealed the state administration to ensure safety of Kashmir students and businessmen outside valley and punish the guilty behind the attacks