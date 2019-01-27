About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Baramulla shuts on third consecutive day to mourn militant killings

Published at January 27, 2019 12:18 AM


Srinagar:

 A complete shutdown was being observed for the third consecutive day on Saturday in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to mourn the militant killings.
Eyewitness said that all shops, business establishments, and private offices remained closed in the town while public transport is off the roads. Officials said that heavy deployment of forces was in place across the in order to prevent any untoward incidents. Pertinently there local militants identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat and Nasir Ahmad Darzi all residents of Baramulla district were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Binner village of the district.

